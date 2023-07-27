SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A Sacramento man was arrested on Wednesday for a 2022 San Francisco killing, the San Francisco Police Department said. Lynell Peterson, 26, was taken into custody in Sacramento.

The homicide happened on Sept. 24, 2022, at about 8 p.m. SFPD responded to the 5000 block of 3rd Street for an aggravated assault and found an injured man on the ground.

The victim had life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital where he later died, police said.

Peterson was identified as the suspect, and SFPD obtained a warrant for his arrest. He was located and arrested on the 6200 block of Gloria Drive in Sacramento.