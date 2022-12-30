The City of Fairfield Calif. Police Department logo. seal badge (Photo courtesy of the Fairfield Police Department)

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A Sacramento man was taken into custody on Thursday for a stabbing that happened on Dec. 17, the Fairfield Police Department said. The stabbing victim suffered life-threatening injuries but survived.

The stabbing happened in Fairfield’s Cordelia neighborhood. Police described it as a domestic violence case.

Police said the suspect fled the scene after committing the stabbing. Investigators identified 24-year-old Sacramento resident Kelly Najee Surrell as the suspect and tracked his location to Sacramento.

On Thursday at about 5:00 p.m., Fairfield police located Surrell as he left a residence that he is associated with. He was arrested in downtown Sacramento.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

Surrell was booked into Solano County jail for attempted homicide.