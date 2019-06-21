Sacramento officer killed had strong ties to Bay Area

Flags are at half staff Friday morning at the Pleasant Hill Police Department in honor of 26-year-old Tara O’Sullivan.

Police say O’Sullivan was helping a woman collect belonging from a home Wednesday night when she was shot by the gunman, Adel Ramos, who surrendered after an 8-hour standoff with police.

O’Sullivan, who grew up in Pleasant Hill, went to College Park High School and also attended Diablo Valley Community College.

She was also part of the explorer program at the Pleasant Hill and Martinez Police Departments before going on to graduate from Sacramento State University.

She was on the job with Sacramento police for just 6 months when she was killed.

