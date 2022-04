SACRAMENTO (KRON) – The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the six victims of Sunday’s mass shooting in downtown Sacramento.

Those who died are:

Johntaya Alexander, 21

Melinda Davis, 57

Sergio Harris, 38

Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32

Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21

Devazia Turner, 29

Twelve others were also wounded.