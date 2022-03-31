SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Sacred Heart Community Service announced it will be expanding its operations and building a second location in San Jose.

The organization plans to open a second location at 550 S. First location and launch the Building Community Together campaign which seeks to gather 10,000 donations of $5 or more to support this expansion.

The new building will provide a space for thousands of families in Silicon Valley to reach financial stability by accessing homelessness prevention services, attaining energy/utility assistance, finding employment, and accessing public benefits.

On Saturday, Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez spoke at a press conference about the impact Sacred Heart has made locally — ”Sacred Heart Community Service has been a fixture in San Jose for nearly 60 years – helping people when they face financial struggles and pushing us, elected officials, to create more just and equitable policies.”

Since 1998, Sacred Heart has been operating out of its first location at 1381 S. First Street when the organization served just 10,000 community members annually.

Over the past 24 years, the demand for services at their First Street location has grown exponentially.

Today, Sacred Heart serves nearly 50,000 families annually — staffing has increased from 15 to more than 100, and volunteers number in the thousands.

In addition to purchasing a second location, Sacred Heart is also completing building renovations at 1381 S. First Street — including expansion of the food and clothing programs, and adding community and learning spaces.

Renovations on both buildings are expected to be completed sometime in 2022.

“We’ve launched a $2,000,000 community campaign to help us secure the new space you see behind me, ensure it is built in way that is accessible to all, improve our other building and create financial stability,” said Sacred Heart Community Service Executive Director Poncho Guevarra when speaking about the Building Community Together campaigns goal to raise $2 million from small community-based donations.

“We know because we see it every day at Sacred Heart. It’s small actions from real people that make lasting change happen.”

