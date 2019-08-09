Sacred Heart hosts annual backpack giveaway

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Today 3,300 backpacks will be given out to needy families in the South Bay as their kids head back to school.

It’s part of the annual backpack giveaway at Sacred Heart, which for years has tried to help families tackle the extremely high cost of living in the Bay Area.

The organization says back to school shopping is getting more expensive every year, with the rising costs of items, but also the need for electronic items that schools use now.

The families already signed up and will come down and get them today but Sacred Heart is still looking for donations as the need is always there year-round.

Sacred Heart has expressed a need for more USB drives this year.

