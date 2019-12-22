Sacred Heart hosts Toy Setup Day in San Jose to prepare for Christmas giveaway

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Thousands of toys were donated to Sacred Heart this holiday season, but they don’t stay there for long.​

They’ll soon be in the hands of children who may not normally get gifts this Christmas.​

From board games to baby dolls to soccer balls — mountains of toys are ready for new homes.​

Volunteers at Sacred Heart in San Jose spent their weekend sorting through thousands of toys​ for the organization’s annual toy box days.​

“It makes me feel really good also because there are so many people who want to help out in the community,” volunteer Kate O’Leary said.

“Everyone deserves to have a good Christmas,” 12-year-old volunteer Bella Riggs said. I think Christmas it the time of year where you should enjoy your family and have fun.”

A chance for members of the community — who need a little help this holiday season — to pick out new toys for their children.​

Two toys, a book and a stocking stuffer for each.​

roberto gil, staff member, sacred heart​

“It’s a special time where they can go back to school and say this is what I get, this is what families enjoy. During this time at least providing an opportunity to forget about some of the other changes they have again,” Staff member Robert Gil said.

To pick out gifts for your family, you must be registered.​

So far, Sacred Heart has over 6,000 children registered this year.​

Sacred Heart is looking for more volunteers to help in their toy store on Monday and Tuesday. ​

If you’d like to sign up or you know someone who would, click here.