Sacred Heart in need of turkey donations for Thanksgiving food drive

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Volunteers will be at Sacred Heart Monday morning packing boxes containing about $100 worth of food, including produce, canned goods, and a turkey, chicken, or ham.

About 4,000 of the boxes will go to members of the community in need of a holiday meal.

The only problem is they only have about 2,000 turkeys and they still need 6,000 turkeys to meet their goal for November and December.

The holidays are a good time to reflect on what we have but it’s also a great time to give back, whether that be volunteering time or donating money or a turkey to Sacred Heart.

The organization has been around for 55 years and they are trying to help more families than ever before, especially since people who live in the Bay Area pay some of the highest rent in the country spending about 80% of their income on it, which may make it hard to survive and afford a nice holiday meal.

You can drop off turkeys at Sacred Heart Monday through Wednesday at 1381 S. First Street in San Jose.

They will be closed on Thanksgiving and the day after.

Volunteers will be around until 9 a.m. to pack up the boxes.

Learn more about donating and volunteer opportunities at Sacred Heart by clicking here.

Latest News Headlines: