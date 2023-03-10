PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) – An East Bay teen is being remembered Friday night after she was killed in a crash earlier this week. Pittsburg police say the girl was struck by a car while walking near Black Diamond High School Tuesday night. She later died at the hospital.

The girl’s name was Brooke Jeffrey and she was just 17 years old. She was a beloved dancer at Melody’s Dance Studio in Antioch. The accident left her fellow students and family heartbroken.

“All of the girls here were best friends with her because she was such a sweet girl,” said family friend Kayla Lane.

Lane introduced Brooke to dance more than 10 years ago. Over that time, Brooke thrived in hip-hop and jazz as well as ballet. The accident has left Lane and Brooke’s fellow dancers devastated.

“Her family and us deserve to know who did this,” Lane said.

Pittsburg police have not released any information about the driver. They have only said the teen was hit while walking near Black Diamond High School in the area of Stoneman Avenue and Briarcliff Drive. Members of the dance studio are anxiously awaiting answers.

“We’re a family of dancers. We’re not just a dance studio. We’re a family. We want closure,” said Miss Cea Madrigal.

Madrigal taught Brooke ballet and says Brooke would come studio early and stay late to help others.

“It’s the saddest thing ever. The little dancers always looked up to her,” she said.

A fundraising effort is underway to help Brooke’s family with the unexpected expenses of her death. The goal is to raise $10,000.

“We wanted to make sure that her family knew that we were here to support them in any way that we could,” Lane said.

KRON4 reached out to Pittsburg police to get an update on the investigation and for more information about the driver in the case. As of this Friday night, they have not responded.