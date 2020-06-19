Safari West now accepting reservations as wildlife preserve reopens to public

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – The Safari West Wildlife Preserve reopens to the public on Saturday, June 20.

Safari West has been shut down since the Bay Area’s shelter-in-place orders were issued back in March due to the coronavirus.

Reservations are now being accepted for visitors.

Social distancing guidelines will be enforced and face masks will be required. Safari West has also added several safety measures and health guidelines in accordance with state policy to keep both workers and guests safe as the pandemic continues. You can learn more about their COVID-19 policy here.

Safari West is one of 22 accredited zoos in California and they are the only zoo that is not-for-profit, so they depend on visitors to stay in business.

You can learn more on Safari West’s website here.

