‘Safe and sane’ fireworks on sale in Dublin

Among the first in line for fireworks at Valley Christian High School’s booth at the Dublin Retail Center off Dublin Boulevard was Erin Simonson and her daughter Jessie.

“We like the sparklers, we like the ones that make lots of noise. The big boxes in the back are always fun,” Simonson said.

From now through noon the day after Independence Day, 13 city-approved vendors in Dublin will sell fireworks considered “safe and sane,” and, more importantly legal.

“Nothing that launches in the air. Everything is controlled by, um, by how big the explosives are. So, it’s all low to the ground,” said Valley Christian Athletic Director Jeff Gadd.

Part of the proceeds all go to the non-profit organizations selling the fireworks, including the Dublin partners in education.

Their booth is in the same lot as Valley Christian’s.

“We’re unique. In Alameda County, you can only buy safe and sane fireworks in Dublin and Union City,” said Michael Utsumi, with the Dublin Partners in Education.

The only major change to the city’s fireworks plan this year is that you’re not allowed to shoot your fireworks off at the Dublin Sports Grounds.

That’s because it’s under construction right now.

There are three other parks where you can use the fireworks.

“We’ve done the designated parks — it’s fun to be your community, find friends and go, but we’ve also done them at home as well,” Simonson said.

From 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the Fourth of July, the city will allow fireworks in Alamo Creek Park, Emerald Glen Park and Shannon Park.

It’s best to stay on the pavement, rather than grass.

Fireworks are prohibited at apartment complexes, but allowed if you’re at a single family home, just keep some water close by just in case something goes wrong.

