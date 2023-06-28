(KRON) — The City of Dublin is one of the few Bay Area cities that allows “safe and sane” fireworks. The start of fireworks being sold comes as we get closer to warmer days this week which has a direct influence on potential fires being started.

Other Bay Area cities that allow “safe and sane” fireworks, but only for a few hours on the Fourth of July, include Pacifica, San Bruno, Union City and Gilroy.

San Francisco, San Jose, and most of San Mateo and Santa Cruz Counties banned fireworks completely. Those who are caught setting off fireworks in those areas could face both criminal and civil penalties.