Safe and sane fireworks sales underway in Gilroy

GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — Critics argue there is no such thing as safe and sane fireworks.

Despite that, a number of communities still allow them. In the South Bay, only Gilroy permits their use.

Gilroy is the only place in Santa Clara County that allows the sales and use of safe and sane fireworks. Among those taking advantage of that on Friday was Gilroy resident Robert Burk.

There are 15 stands across town, all carry similar products. Proceeds from the sales go to non-profits, in this case — the Gilroy little league.

Sales are restricted to Gilroy residents and can only be used inside city limits. Parks and schools are off limits.

Safe and sane fireworks don’t explode and don’t fly but they can start fires. Firefighters urge caution.

Sales began Thursday and end Sunday. Inventories are low and prices are up by as much as 30-percent. Despite that, sales have been brisk so far.