Safe Embarcadero For All files new legal motion to halt homeless shelter

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Safe Embarcadero For All is going a new route to put a stop to San Francisco’s homeless shelter project.

The neighborhood group feels that the city violated state and local laws and never obtained permits for the development.

The city plans to build a 200-bed navigation center on the Embarcadero.

Construction was able to continue after a judge denied the request to stop the project on Sept. 10.

Safe Embarcadero For All Attorney Peter Prows filed a motion for a peremptory writ of mandamus against the City of San Francisco in superior court.

A hearing is scheduled for Nov. 12 at 9:30 a.m.

If approved, San Francisco will be required to stop further construction of the shelter.

A judge had previously ruled on Sept. 23 that construction by the city could continue for the time being.

In the filing today, the motion asks:

“The Court should issue a writ to San Francisco confirming what this Court has already concluded: that San Francisco violated the law by proceeding with the housing and office project at issue without obtaining the required prior State Lands Commission approval, upon important findings, the Legislature specifically required. Petitioner is right on the merits of this central claim in its petition, and it is entitled to judgment in its favor now. “

Safe Embarcadero for All Board Member Wallace Lee said that since Mayor London Breed announced the project in March, violent crime within San Francisco has spiked.