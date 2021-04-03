Safely celebrating this Easter weekend

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) — With the end in sight, the head of the CDC is begging every American not to let their guard down and undo all the work we’ve done already to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Another major holiday means another chance for a potential surge.

But with guidelines being lifted at the same time, a lot of families are choosing to keep the celebrations outside — just to be safe.

From soccer, to ice cream — people made sure to get out and enjoy this Easter weekend.

“We spend more time outdoors, it’s pretty low key we’re pretty much in the groove now with how it’s been for the last year,” John Edmondson said.

This time last year, public health officials put out strict guidelines as COVID cases and deaths surged throughout the region.

At one point, public parks were closed so people don’t gather outside for potential super spreader events over the Easter holiday.

Restrictions are relaxing.

Health experts are warning the virus is still here..

Daniel Beltran and his family are aware, and have been meeting at Lions Wayside Park in downtown Pleasanton during the pandemic.

“We dealt with the best we could, bunkered in naturally like everybody else for a little while there but the sun is coming out we get outside, a lot of playtime outside and you know, we take what we can,” Beltran said.

According to federal data, at least 39 million people in California have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.

Hong Chau is fully vaccinated but she is not letting her guard down over the Easter holiday.

“We spend a lot of time outdoors in the backyard, going out and enjoying the weather right now,” Chau said.

And enjoying her time with loved ones.

“We haven’t had family time in a while so this is great and we all got our vaccine,” Chau said. It’s wonderful, it’s fun.”

The CDC says anyone who is fully vaccinated can gather safely with other fully vaccinated people without wearing masks.

You’re considered fully vaccinated after the last shot.