Safeway donating $3 million to fight hunger amid COVID-19 crisis

PLEASANTON, Calif., (KRON) — Safeway’s Northern California Division and the Safeway Foundation is donating $3 million and launching a fundraiser to help feed families in need during the coronavirus outbreak.

“There has never been a more important time to help our neighbors than right now,” Northern California Division President Brad Street said.

As a state-wide shelter in place order was announced Thursday by California Governor Gavin Newsom many schools and businesses have closed down. Leaving many families in need with limited options to find food.

“Safeway has always been on the frontline of hunger relief, and our customers always stand with us,” Street said.

In an effort to help families the company launched the Help Feed Families During This Crisis fund as an extension of Safeway’s Nourishing Neighbors Program which focuses on supporting hunger relief organizations.

Donations can me made at checkout at any Safeway, Andronico’s, Von’s and Park ‘N Save retail stores. Contributions can also be made online.

“We are asking our communities to join us in this effort to ensure that the COVID-19 crisis doesn’t also become a hunger crisis.”

Safeway says you can help those in need in your neighborhood by:

Keeping food banks stocked

Support emergency meal distribution programs at schools

Support senior centers and other programs that provide meals and food to seniors

Help families access federal food programs

