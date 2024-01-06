(KRON) — A Safeway in Half Moon Bay was evacuated Saturday evening due to a shoplifter with a possible firearm, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO) said. Employees and customers were evacuated around 6 p.m. at the location on 70 Cabrillo Hwy N.

SMCSO did not confirm if the alleged shoplifter had a firearm.

Armed officers were seen inside the Safeway, according to multiple Nextdoor posts. The store opened back up at 6:40 p.m. No injuries were reported.

SMCSO did not say if any arrests were made. No other information was immediately available at this time.