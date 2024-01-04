SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Fillmore District’s only Safeway store is set to close, Safeway confirmed to KRON4. The San Francisco store is expected to shut its doors in early March.

The store located at 1335 Webster St. has been open for 40 years, Safeway said. It is across the street from the AMC Kabuki movie theater. The closest Safeway to the area will be at 2020 Market St. in the Castro District.

Safeway said it agreed to sell 3.68 acres of the land to Align Real Estate, which will use it for a mixed-use development project, including housing and commercial retail.

“The developer purchasing the land at Webster Plaza is excited about this opportunity. San Francisco has struggled with housing shortages and Safeway sees this as an opportunity to positively impact the community and be part of a solution to bring much needed additional housing to San Francisco,” Safeway said.

All Safeway employees at the Webster location will be reassigned to another store in the Bay Area. There are 15 remaining locations in San Francisco.