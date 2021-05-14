Options expand for getting kids vaccinated

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – If you’re looking for a place that distributes COVID-19 vaccines to pre-teens, look no further than Safeway and Walgreens.

Both retailers announced starting Friday, May 14 they will begin offering the Pfizer vaccine to kids ages 12 through 15.

At Walgreens, there are same-day appointments available. You can book online, over the phone, or even just walk in.

Safeway is also taking kids on a walk-in basis at pharmacies. You can also make appointments online to secure a shot.

If you get the vaccine at Safeway, they’ll even give you a 10% off coupon for grocery shopping up to $200 worth of groceries.

Starting Saturday, this age group can also receive the vaccine at the City College in San Francisco.

On Monday, UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in Oakland will start accepting kids as well.

For more information, you can also head to the MyTurn website.

The chief pharmacy executive at UCSF says supply shouldn’t be an issue at this time.