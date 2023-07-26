(KRON) — Members of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists are rallying Wednesday night outside of San Francisco City Hall as they continue to push for a fair contract.

Elected officials and the San Francisco Labor Council will be joining alongside the union members. SAG-AFTRA represents around 160,000 performers across the country.

Last week, members protested outside of Netflix headquarters in Los Gatos. Tonight’s rally is set to begin at 5 p.m. and should run for at least an hour.