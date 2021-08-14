‘Sail and rail’ promotional fare combines ferry, smart train

The M.S. Marin operated on the Sausalito-San Francisco route by Golden Gate Ferry at the Sausalito pier in Sausalito, Calif, on June 29, 2009. The Golden Gate Sausalito Ferry Service will be temporarily replaced with a bus service beginning this Saturday, March 6, 2021. The suspension of all ferry service between Sausalito and San Francisco is expected to last 60 days because of necessary maintenance to the ferry. (Photo courtesy of Daniel Ramirez)

Riders traveling between Sonoma, Marin and San Francisco can buy discounted combo tickets to travel on the Golden Gate Larkspur Ferry and SMART train, now through September 30.

“Sail & Rail” fares, which are at a flat rate of $12, are available on the SMART mobile payment app, available at both the Apple Store and Google Play store. Tickets must be purchased before boarding, and connections between the two services are valid for 4.5 hours after activation.

Customers are encouraged to plan their trips based on the service schedules to ensure they have a smooth connection. SMART trains at Larkspur station are timed to correlate with the Larkspur Ferry schedule to and from San Francisco.

Customers can find more information on the promotion here.

