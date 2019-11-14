Sale of vaping products banned in parts of Contra Costa County

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — Starting Monday, sale of all tobacco and cannabis vaping products in unincorporated Contra Costa County is banned — in cities including El Sobrante, Kensington, North Richmond, East Richmond Heights — all in the name of improving public health.

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved banning tobacco and cannabis vaping products in new parts of the county.

This includes the APN Smoke Shop in El Sobrante.

The owner, who works at another job, told KRON4 news by phone.

He’s now worried about slow sales.

“Once we stop selling the menthol, it already hurt our business,” he said. “When we stop selling the vaping — the more worse for us.”

In nearby San Pablo, the ban on flavored tobacco products started this summer.

The owners of Smoke For Less get so many angry complaints from customers the products are not available.

This prompted them to put the contact info for city council members by the register.

Owners say the ban cut business in half.

The Board of Supervisors looked at data from a National Youth Tobacco survey and found youth vaping increased 135 percent within the past two years

A 2016 survey showed that one in three 11th graders in Contra Costa admitted vaping.

A group of local high school students, spoke in favor of the ban at the meeting this week.

There is support in the community for the ban.

“If it is hurting kids, I think it is a good move,” one resident said. “They can get rid of tobacco completely — it is poison.”

The Board of Supervisors also stopped the sales of flavored tobacco products, including menthol, to all unincorporated parts of the county as well.

