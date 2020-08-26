Salesforce announces layoffs a day after posting record-breaking profits

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A day after reporting strong results for its fiscal second quarter, Salesforce notified some of its employees of job cuts, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal Wednesday.

About a thousand of Salesforce’s employees are affected, USA Today reports. Employees were told they have 60 days to find a new role in the company.

“We’re reallocating resources to position the company for continued growth,” Salesforce said in a statement to USA TODAY.

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff back in March had pledged on Twitter that Salesforce would avoid any significant layoffs for 90 days during the pandemic.

In a press release, Salesforce said it had delivered a total second-quarter revenue of $5.15 billion, an increase of 29% year-over-year.

Earlier this week, Salesforce had announced it would allow its employees to work from home until Aug. 2021, with 6 extra weeks of time off for parents.

The company’s previous guidelines allowed for remote work until the end of this year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

