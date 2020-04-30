Salesforce cancels events for rest of 2020, including Dreamforce

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Dreamforce is held at the Moscone Center annually, but that won’t be the case this year.

Salesforce on Wednesday announced its decision to cancel Dreamforce and all events for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the company’s announcement, it said the rest of their events will be reimagined in new and virtual ways.

Salesforce has already held one event, “World Tour Sydney,” virtually and it was successful in that they were able to reach even more people online than during the in-person event, so their planners are looking forward on building on that.

This is going to be another hit to the local economy because while those thousands of people showing. up does create a ton of traffic, they stay at our hotels and eat locally.

But Salesforce says canceling is all to protect employees, partners, and communities from the spread of the virus.

Dreamforce was scheduled to be held on Nov. 9 through 12.

Latest Stories: