SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Keeping attendees safe at next month’s Dreamforce conference is a top priority for Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff and city leaders in San Francisco. Not doing so this year could mean the end of the city hosting the three-day event, according to Benioff.

This year’s annual Dreamforce conference at the Moscone Center lands right in the midst of turmoil surrounding the city’s ongoing problems with public safety, the open-air drug market and homelessness. Some high-profile retailers like Nordstrom and Old Navy have closed down.

Many mom-and-pop business owners have also called it quits. Now, the spotlight turns to Salesforce and the Dreamforce event. Specifically, it being a success for the travel and tourism sector in 2023, because economic experts say it will indicate that San Francisco still has what it takes to host a major conference and keep people safe.

“It’s our largest annual conference of the year,” said President and CEO of San Francisco Travel Association, Jeff d’Alessandro. “It brings 40,000 delegates into San Francisco, who spend tens of millions of dollars on our economy. It’s important not only for Dreamforce, but for all of our conferences, that they have a good time, that the delegates feel safe.”

Last year’s Dreamforce conference ended with no major incidents. San Francisco Supervisor Asha Safai has ideas about what it will take to reproduce those results in 2023.

“What we have heard more than anything is people want to feel safe going to and from the different events. They want to see the city is committed to keeping the streets clean and safe. We need to do everything we can to have police presence,” said Safai.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed’s office sent KRON4 a statement regarding public safety at Dreamforce. It reads in part:

“San Francisco is committed to making Dreamforce a world-class event, as we do year after year. The city works closely with Salesforce and our hospitality partners to welcome all the attendees and ensure the resources are in place to make it safe, welcoming, and vibrant for all.”

Later this fall, world leaders will be in San Francisco for the annual APEC meeting. All eyes will be watching to see how things go next month with Dreamforce.