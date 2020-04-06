NEW YORK CITY (KRON) — San Francisco-based company Salesforce has delivered personal protective equipment (PPE) to the state of New York.
Goggles, face shields and protective suits were donated to New York State and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.
The equipment arrived safely in New York City Sunday night.
The state of New York has the most confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country. As of Sunday night, there are 122,031 cases and 4,159 deaths.
Latest News Headlines:
- San Francisco’s Salesforce delivers PPE to state of New York
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump pitches unapproved drug for coronavirus
- UN Secretary-General says domestic violence reports on rise during pandemic
- Exclusive Poll: When it comes to virus response, New York prefers Cuomo over Trump
- San Francisco’s Palace of Fine Arts to serve as emergency homeless shelter