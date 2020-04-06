San Francisco’s Salesforce delivers PPE to state of New York

NEW YORK CITY (KRON) — San Francisco-based company Salesforce has delivered personal protective equipment (PPE) to the state of New York.

Goggles, face shields and protective suits were donated to New York State and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The equipment arrived safely in New York City Sunday night.

Landed NYC! Congrats to the salesforce PPE team for landing in NYC tonight this National Cargo 747 FULL of PPE incl goggles, face shields, & protective suits donated to New York State & @NYgovcuomo. Special thank you to partners @AlibabaGroup @alibaba_cloud & CEO Daniel Zhang. pic.twitter.com/h63r1qkLwJ — Marc Benioff (@Benioff) April 6, 2020

The state of New York has the most confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country. As of Sunday night, there are 122,031 cases and 4,159 deaths.

