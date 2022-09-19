SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Salesforce made a commitment a decade ago to support education. Since then, the company headquartered in San Francisco has donated more than $165 million to public schools worldwide.

Salesforce executives joined San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Oakland Mayor Libby Schaff at Presidio Middle School to announce the next big donation on Monday.

Salesforce Co-CEO Marc Benioff revealed that another $25 million in grants will be donated to school districts and education nonprofits across the U.S.

Salesforce Co-CEO Bret Taylor said, “I think it all starts with our teachers … making sure they are surrounded with the support that they need to produce the next generation of leaders.”

Some of the grant money will be used in Oakland Unified School District for programs including STEM instruction and educator retention.

Mayor Schaaf said, “We got to keep these principles inspired and excited. Those innovation funds also say to our public servants, we believe in you. We trust you.”