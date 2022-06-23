SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Salesforce’s main conference, Dreamforce, will be returning in-person to San Francisco September 20-22 for its 20th anniversary, according to a press release.

The event will include Dreamfest, a benefit concert for UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals.

The event is expected to generate $40 million in revenue for San Francisco.

“We’ll welcome tens of thousands of in-person attendees to Moscone Center as well as millions of viewers online, including on Salesforce+. This will be the company’s largest in-person event since the pandemic started,” the press release states. “We’ll hear from hundreds of expert and luminary speakers, who will share how they are leading the way in philanthropy, sustainability, equality, reskilling, and digital transformation.”

Registration will begin next month.