Salesforce employees are back in San Francisco office

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One of San Francisco’s biggest employers is allowing workers to come back to the office on Monday.

But downtown won’t be packed to pre-pandemic levels just yet – Salesforce employees can still chose to work from home through the end of 2021. The workers are also returning in limited numbers starting May 17.

Salesforce says the office will be open to full vaccinated employees who wish to volunteer and come back first.

Employees will be put into groups of 100 of fewer working on designated floors in certain offices.

There are a ton of safety protocols including required COVID testing twice per week, available on site.

Salesforce tower in San Francisco will be their first U.S. office to reopen.

Eventually, Salesforce plans to reopen to full capacity – but only when their own data shows less than one percent positivity rates from in office testing.

The company says lobbies, conference rooms, elevators and other spaces are redesigned to make it as safe as possible. This includes signage, touch free handles and sensors, plexiglass between desks, temperature screening stations and air purifiers.

Salesforce says going forward – work life will be flexible.

The people going back into the office today must be excited to do so since they volunteered.

This sure does set precedent for other major tech companies in the city that haven’t released a reopening date.