Salesforce launches grant program for small businesses in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Salesforce is offering a huge opportunity to help small businesses in San Francisco grow.
On Tuesday, the company announced the launch of a new $1-million grant program to assist small growing businesses.
The program was started to help those that have been in business for more than a year with two to 50 employees and who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
This grant money can be used to help pay rent, salaries, and plans to grow.
If you want to apply for the program, fill out an application by 11:59 p.m. on October 17.