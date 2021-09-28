Salesforce launches grant program for small businesses in San Francisco

Salesforce Tower is seen in downtown San Francisco, California on February 6, 2019. – San Francisco, once home to flower power, hippies and dope, has changed dramatically: these days, it is all about Facebook, Twitter and Google, the multi-billion dollar tech giants who have turned it into one of the world’s most expensive cities to live in. Average monthly rent for a two-room apartment in the city by the bay now runs to $3,700, the highest in the United States. And a household of four with annual earnings of less than $117,400 is officially officially considered “low income.” “We see now a kind of homelessness that did not occur before, people who work, that is new, said Cary McClelland, author of the 2018 book “Silicon City” which examines how the city has changed. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Salesforce is offering a huge opportunity to help small businesses in San Francisco grow.

On Tuesday, the company announced the launch of a new $1-million grant program to assist small growing businesses.

The program was started to help those that have been in business for more than a year with two to 50 employees and who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This grant money can be used to help pay rent, salaries, and plans to grow.

If you want to apply for the program, fill out an application by 11:59 p.m. on October 17.