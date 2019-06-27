Salesforce Park reopening date announced

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Salesforce Park will reopen to the public on Monday, July 1.

The rooftop park, along with the Transit Center, had closed 6 weeks after first opening in September due to two cracked steel beams.

To celebrate the re-opening, there will be free programming and activities.

Some of the activities include yoga, meditation, boot camp, crafts, bird watching, children’s activities, knitting, swing dancing, and live music.

In addition to these free programs, new ones will also be added, such as weekly music and stories, kids’ crafts, horticulture tours, weekly disc jockey classes, and historical/educational tours.