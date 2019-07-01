SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Salesforce Park reopens to the public today.

The rooftop park and the transit center closed 6 weeks after first opening in September because of two cracked steel beams.

The crumbled concrete for the park walkway is also fixed.

To celebrate the reopening, there will be free activities including yoga, bird watching, and swing dancing.

The gondola at the corner of Mission and Fremont Streets will also be in operation.

But the first actual bus service to the terminal is not expected to begin until mid-to-late July.