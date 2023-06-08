The Salesforce logo is seen at Salesforce Tower on December 1, 2020 in San Francisco. (Photo by Stephen Lam /Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — As efforts continue by tech companies to lure employees back to the office following three years of remote and hybrid work, one San Francisco tech company is reportedly trying to appeal to employees’ charitable side. Business software giant Salesforce is offering to pay $10 a day to the charity of an employee’s choice for each day they come into the office, according to a report in Fortune.

A separate report from Gizmodo said the program to incentivize workers to return to the office was being implemented globally and was known as “Connect for Good.” Fortune cited an internal Slack channel in which it was detailed that each employee who comes into the office between June 12 and June 23 will make Salesforce donate $10 to a local charity.

Under certain circumstances, the company will also donate $10 for employees who attend virtual Salesforce events. The company reportedly hopes to raise between $1 million and $2.5 million through the initiative. The idea is for staff to vote on their favorite local charities to receive donations.

“Giving back is deeply embedded in everything we do, and we’re proud to introduce Connect for Good to encourage employees to help raise $1 million for local nonprofits,” said a Salesforce spokesperson cited by Gizmodo.