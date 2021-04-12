Salesforce: When San Francisco’s biggest employer is reopening

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Salesforce, one of San Francisco’s major employers, is allowing workers to come back to the office as soon as next month.

The tech company released details of this plan on Monday.

Salesforce Tower in San Francisco will be their first U.S. office to reopen, happening in May.

Palo Alto and Irvine offices are also opening. But it doesn’t mean flocks of employees will flood downtown San Francisco – the workers will be able to work from home through the end of 2021 if they choose to.

So who are the first to come back? Volunteers who are fully-vaccinated. A person is considered fully-vaccinated two weeks after receiving their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or two weeks after the one dose of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Salesforce said the office will open to ‘Volunteer Vaccinated Cohorts’ who will be in groups of 100 or fewer people, working on designated floors in certain offices. They will still follow safety protocols and will be required to get a COVID test twice per week, available on site.

In our Phased Reopening stage, offices will gradually reopen from 20% to 75% capacity, depending on the COVID data rating and local guidance. In this stage, we will welcome both vaccinated and non-vaccinated employees, and we will continue to follow safety protocols and provide testing where possible. Today, 17 of our offices globally are open in this stage — most of which are in Asia Pacific. Salesforce, April 12, 2021

Eventually, Salesforce does expect opening to its full capacity like pre-pandemic times. This will start once their own data shows less than 1% positivity rates in office COVID testing.

The offices won’t look exactly the same, however.

The company said their lobbies, conference rooms, elevators and other collaborative spaces will be redesigned to include COVID-safe measures. This includes: New signage, touch-free handles and sensors, plexiglass between desks, temperature screening stations and air purifiers in conference rooms.

Salesforce says going forward, work life will be more flexible – saying it will be easier for employees to be able to work from customer sites, offices or cafes.