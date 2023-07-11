(BCN) — After reaching maximum capacity, Hitchcock Road Animal Services, an animal shelter serving Monterey County and the city of Salinas, is holding an adoption special starting at 1 p.m. Tuesday. On Saturday, the animal shelter issued a “Code Red” community notice to inform the public that the shelter was completely full.

Shelter staff hoped that this alert might prompt owners of missing pets to pick up their animals and encourage potential adopters to find new pets at the shelter. The shelter decided to waive the majority of their usual fees to ensure missing pets were reunited with their owners.

They also offered special, low-cost adoption prices for dogs and cats — $50 for dog adoptions and $20 for cat adoptions. While the shelter had positive turnout in response to these measures, they ended the day with only seven open kennels.

They have decided to continue the adoption special Tuesday. The shelter also encourages those who encounter stray dogs to make every possible effort to locate the owners before bringing them to the shelter — they advise posting on social media, talking to neighbors, walking around the neighborhood and having the dog scanned for a chip.

