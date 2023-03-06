SALINAS, Calif., (KRON) — Six suspects were arrested after allegedly burglarizing a dispensary in Salinas and leading police on a chase all the way to the East Bay early Saturday morning, according to a statement from the Salinas Police Department.

Officers were informed of a burglary at a cannabis dispensary located on Terven Avenue. Police say seven vehicles were at the scene when police arrived, and suspects proceeded to flee the area. Officers followed three vehicles: two were heading south on US -101 and another was heading north.

Police followed the northbound suspect vehicle through San Jose, up to Interstate 880 northbound and ultimately ended in the Oakland area. The California Highway Patrol assisted in the pursuit.

Once in Oakland, four suspects hopped out of the vehicle and fled on foot. Officers were able to catch up to and detain one suspect. Law enforcement was later able to determine that vehicle was stolen and contained large amounts of products from inside the cannabis dispensary.

The suspect vehicle heading south hit a spike strip laid out by the Monterey County Sheriff’s office just south of Chualar on US -101. Five suspects fled the car on foot. However, in their hurry to sprint away in the pitch dark they fell directly into a flooded agricultural ravine.

The ravine the suspects fell into (Photos courtesy of Salinas Police Department)

Officers were able to pull the suspects from the water. A sheriff’s office dive team conducted a full search of the ravine and was able to locate the suspect’s cell phones. All six suspects were booked into Monterey County Jail on charges of burglary as well as conspiracy.

The suspects were identified by SPD as:

Andre Wayne Dupree Lafleur Jr. , 30

Vintreal Davion Scott, 23

Anthony David Lockett, 41

Marquise Lemar Smith, 29

Terrance Edward Garrett, 29

Dijon Angelo Louis Ammons, 35

SPD says this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the department at 831-758-7321. Those who choose to remain anonymous can call the SPD Tip Line at 831-775-4222.