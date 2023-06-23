(BCN) — A Salinas man has been convicted of several crimes related to child sexual abuse, Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni announced this week.

Reyes Sebastian Vargas, 49, of Salinas, was convicted on June 16 of eight counts of sexual intercourse with a child under 10 years old, one count of sodomy with a child under 10 years old, five counts of lewd acts on a child under 14 years old and five counts of forcible lewd acts on a child under 14 years old.

Vargas was also convicted of multiple enhancements for for committing child molestation on more than one victim. Prosecutors said Vargas sexually molested two relatives when they were each under the age of 10 years old.

The abuse occurred when no one else was present and Vargas had care and custody of the children because their parents were working. Prosecutors said he threatened one of the victims at the time of the assaults, and the victim did not disclose the abuse until years later when she learned Vargas had also abused the other victim.

Vargas faces 240 years to life in prison when he is sentenced on Aug. 1.

