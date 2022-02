SALINAS, Calif. (BCN) — A Salinas police officer was shot to death Friday night, authorities said Saturday.

The officer was shot during a traffic stop at Griffin and East Market streets around 10:45 p.m. Friday.

Salinas Police Chief Roberto Filice and District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni on Saturday provided an update on the death.

This story is developing.

