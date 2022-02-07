Salinas police arrest drunk driver who drove through crime scene

SALINAS (BCN) – Police arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, after he drove through a crime scene investigation of a shooting that killed two people Saturday night.

Police said a car driven by Francisco Felix narrowly missed officers before it crashed into an occupied patrol car, causing minor injuries to an officer inside.

Officers measured Felix’s blood alcohol level at .26 BAC, more than three times the legal limit.

The crash occurred as Salinas Police Department investigated the Saturday night shooting deaths of two people near the intersection of Towt and Grandhaven streets near Closter Park, according to a police post early Sunday on Facebook.

Upon arrival, officers found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers and Salinas fire crews attempted life saving measures on both people, but they died of their injuries.

As officers were conducting the investigation at the scene of the shootings, police said Felix drove his vehicle through the scene, narrowly missing several officers and the investigation’s truck and eventually crashing into the patrol car.

Police did not specify the exact time of the collision in a Facebook post at 12:39 p.m. Sunday.

Police encourage anyone with information about the shooting to contact

Detective John Richardson at (831) 758-7478. Anonymous tips can also be left at (831) 775-4222.