(BCN) — The chief of the Salinas Police Department has been appointed assistant general manager of public safety and police chief at the East Bay Regional Park District.

Roberto Filice, chief in Salinas since 2021 and assistant chief for the previous four years, will be sworn in and begin his duties on Jan. 22, the park district announced Saturday.

Salinas Police Department

The largest regional park district in the country, the East Bay system spans Alameda and Contra Costa counties. It consists of 73 parks, 55 miles of shoreline, and more than 1,300 miles of trails.

