Salinas police investigating shooting deaths of 2 people

(Getty Images)

SALINAS (BCN) – A man and a woman were shot and killed Saturday night in Salinas, police said.

Officers responded to a 8:20 p.m. alert of shots fired near the intersection of Towt and Grandhaven streets near Closter Park, according to a Facebook post at 12:09 a.m. Sunday by the Salinas Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers and Salinas fire crews attempted life saving measures on both people, but they died of their injuries.

Police encourage anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective John Richardson at (831) 758-7478. Anonymous tips can also be left at (831) 775-4222.

