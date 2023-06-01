(KRON) — Salinas police shot and killed a man who allegedly shot a Monterey County Sheriff’s Deputy on Wednesday, the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday. Erin Howard Fischer, 67, was killed after an eight-hour standoff.

Deputy Jesse Grant responded to 29 Sun Street, Apartment 201 at 7:49 a.m. Wednesday to serve a “court-authorized eviction notice,” the DA’s office said. Fischer did not answer the door, and two more deputies came to the scene at Grant’s request.

Per the DA’s office, Fischer opened fire at 8:46 a.m. and struck Grant twice. A shelter-in-place order was issued 31 minutes later, as Fischer remained barricaded in his apartment.

“He was heavily armed and continued discharging his numerous firearms at responding officers from his upstairs apartment location during an eight-hour standoff,” the DA’s office said. Fischer allegedly shot down seven drones.

Law enforcement returned fire at Fischer throughout the standoff, per the DA. The Salinas Police Department, agencies from Monterey and Santa Cruz counties, California Highway Patrol and the FBI all responded.

Fischer was shot in the head and killed at about 5:33 p.m.

The DA’s office said 18 officers (listed below) fired their weapons during the incident. They will be interviewed by the DA’s office starting Friday through next week.

Salinas PD

– Officer Ivan Urquizo, 5 months of service with SPD

– Officer Alejandro Jimenez, 2 years 4 months of service with SPD

– Officer Alejandro Rodriguez, 25 Years of service with SPD

– Sgt Cameron Murphy, 20 years of service with SPD

– Sgt. Stephen Craig, 21 years of service with SPD

– Det Robert Miller, 15 years of service with SPD

– Officer Alejandro Magana, 15 years of service with SPD

– Officer David Pritt, 12 years of service with SPD

– Sgt Justin Heckman, 15 years of service with SPD

– Sgt John McNeil, 17 years of service with SPD

MCSO

– Deputy Jesse Grant, 17 years of service with MCSO

– Sgt Matt Mendoza, 18 years of service with MCSO

– Deputy Matt Costa, 9 Years of service with MCSO

– Deputy Michael Vowinkel, 16 years of service with MCSO

– Deputy Jonathan O’Grady, 7 years of service with MCSO

– Sgt David Vargas, 18 years of service with MCSO

– Sgt Jason Sullivan, 9 years of service with MCSO

– Deputy Brian Nisse, 9 years of service with MCSO

According to the DA, Fischer was wearing camouflaged military apparel, a helmet and a gas mask. He was allegedly holding an AK-47 when he was killed and had 3 semi-automatic assault rifles, 2 bolt action rifles and 2 handguns in his apartment.