Salvation Army feeding families during pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The coronavirus has changed the way people get their supplies from the Salvation Army.

The agency will begin handing out food at 7 a.m. today, but unlike before, people in need will not be able to bring their own bags and get the food.

Instead, volunteers from the Salvation Army will be handling the food, then hand them to the needy.

They will also be enforcing small groups and social distancing.

This comes as the number of coronavirus cases in the Bay Area reaches nearly 500.

Latest Stories: