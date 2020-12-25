Salvation Army feeding thousands of seniors on Christmas, how you can help

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Salvation Army is up and active early on Christmas morning to make sure San Francisco residents are fed.

Volunteers came out around 6 a.m. on Friday to the Salvation Army Community Center where they are preparing food to deliver to senior resident.

“We’ve added an additional thousand meals to our Christmas deliveries,” said Major Matthew Madsen. The volunteers are distributing these to 4,800 people.

Madsen said they have been doing this for 60 years, but the pandemic has increased the need.

“We’ve been serving people the best we can,” Madsen said. Earlier in the week, the Salvation Army also gave out toys so families could put something under the Christmas trees without the financial burden.

“You don’t need a thank you note, but you see a smile, you know you touch somebody’s life right there,” said Victor Chin with the Salvation Army. “We’ve been blessed, let’s bless somebody else.”

Madsen encourages residents who want to help to visit their website and donate for these services, or volunteer their time.