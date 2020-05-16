Salvation Army holds drive-thru food distribution in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The Salvation Army is stepping up for thousands of families throughout the Bay Area.

Starting at 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, the Salvation Army will hand out one box of food and a gift card to 3,000 households at a drive-thru food distribution.

It will be held at the Power Station located at 420 23rd Street in San Francisco.

KRON4’s Reyna Harvey was joined by Captain Matthew Madsen with the Salvation Army.

Registration required at https://salarmy.us/DriveThruFood.

The Salvation Army has continued to provided food pantries every week in the Tenderloin and SoMa neighborhoods and serve the homeless population.

You can always help those in need by making a money donation online at goldenstate.salvationarmy.org or text ‘HOPE’ to 52000 to donate $10.

Non-perishable food, water, cleaning supplies, bags, boxes, paper towels, toilet paper, masks and gloves are also being collected.

