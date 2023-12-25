(KRON) – The Salvation Army hosted its annual Christmas meal delivery program for hundreds of San Francisco residents.

The Salvation Army provides a hot meal and holiday cheer for those who may not be able to leave their home because of age or illness.

Hundreds of volunteers assisted in this program. The meals were put together by recent graduates hired from the Salvation Army Culinary Academy. This year’s traditional Christmas meal includes turkey breast, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, fresh roasted vegetables, juice, and dessert.

Volunteers say this event is all about spreading joy.