Salvation Army meeting demand for meals this Thanksgiving

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Salvation Army is expecting 450 volunteers to arrive at 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving day to deliver 4,800 meals in San Francisco.

The organization said they are trying to do what they can to keep the food donations going while staying safe during the pandemic.

“We had a real disaster happen where a catering company went out of business that we were working with, and so in the last minute [another company] came in and said we’re going to save the day, and they did,” said Matthew Madisen with Salvation Army.

Matthew Madisen

People who are coming to pick up donations have pre-registered and can drive up for their meals. Madisen said volunteers will put the box in their trunk and they’ll be on their way.

He said many of the people they help are elderly residents who are afraid to leave their homes because of the coronavirus. Volunteers are making sure to stay distant and wear protective equipment.

In some cases, Salvation Army is delivering straight to some apartment complexes so that the apartment management can then distribute to its residents.

“We’re going to bless the socks off this Christmas, and Thanksgiving!” Madisen said.

Madisen said there was a massive increase in need this year. They had to cut it off at 4,800 donations, which is 1,000 more than previous years.