Salvation Army prepares, delivers Christmas meals to thousands in need

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Hundreds of volunteers are spending their Christmas morning packaging and delivering thousands of meals to those in need.

The Liang and Padillo families start Christmas Day at the Salvation Army in San Francisco.

“It feels good because they’re always happy when we come,” Danielle Padillo said.

“You get stuff every year and Christmas is just a single day so you can give back to others,” Alec Chu said.

They, along with hundreds of other volunteers, are preparing and delivering thousands of hot meals to those who may not have otherwise been able to eat or those who are spending the day alone.

“It’s nice for the kids to see other people are not very fortunate to have family around or even a home or someone giving them a home and gifts and hugs and merry Christmas,” Cindi Liang said.

“I think it bonds our families together for the community where we are. Everyone is entitled the younger generation don’t see that. It’s important for our family to know to give back,” Marvi Padillo said.

A new tradition bringing the community and their families together.

Salvation Army wants to remind everyone that the giving year doesn’t end today, there’s still a week left if you’d like to donate or sign up to volunteer.