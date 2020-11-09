Salvation Army trailers burn in Oakland

OAKLAND (BCN) – Two semi-trailers full of items donated to the Salvation Army burned early Sunday morning, destroying the trailers but resulting in no injuries, the Oakland Fire Department said.

Firefighters were called shortly before 3:30 a.m. Sunday for a fire at the Salvation Army facility at Webster and Sixth Streets near Oakland’s Chinatown.

Two semi-truck trailers were fully involved when firefighters arrived.

No surrounding buildings were damaged, firefighters said.

