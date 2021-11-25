Salvation Army volunteers deliver Thanksgiving Day meals in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – KRON4’s Sara Stinson is in San Francisco where 500 volunteers are giving away meals for Thanksgiving.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, volunteers are taking pre-packaged boxes and loading them into cars that pull up to stay socially distant. Those cars then drive to homes of seniors in need so they have a warm meal on Thanksgiving.

“I think its been a difficult year for everybody and I think that its important to give back,” said one volunteer. “It’s important to show our daughter that giving back is the way to show that you’re thankful for what you have.”